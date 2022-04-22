Urus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00104175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

