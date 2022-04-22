Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $104.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $111.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

