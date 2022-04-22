Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.54. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,157. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.