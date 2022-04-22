Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

VMI traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.02. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.