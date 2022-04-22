Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Increased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.87 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

