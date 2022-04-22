Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. 4,912,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

