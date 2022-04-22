Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.
Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.