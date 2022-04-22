Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.03 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.03 ($0.82). Approximately 30,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 25,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The stock has a market cap of £28.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

