Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.03 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.03 ($0.82). Approximately 30,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 25,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).
The stock has a market cap of £28.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62.
About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)
