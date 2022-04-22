Veil Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 110% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.64 million and $187.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.66 or 0.99954438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00058234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00260920 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.00340278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00161458 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00085209 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.