Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $169.21 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $169.21 million and $4.30 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00267917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,502,593,338 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.