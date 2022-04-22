Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $281.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

