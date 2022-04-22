Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $17.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. 151,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,722. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

