ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 159,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,211 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages have commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $511.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,283 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,214 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

