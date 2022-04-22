Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.