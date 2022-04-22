Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €112.94 ($121.45).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €94.65 ($101.77) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.54.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.