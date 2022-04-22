Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virtus Investment Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $203.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.07. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $197.24 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 100.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

