Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $9.62 on Friday, reaching $208.17. 6,198,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

