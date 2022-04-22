VITE (VITE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.61 Million

VITE (VITE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $25.10 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 504,916,179 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

