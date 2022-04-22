Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €242.33 ($260.57).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €156.74 ($168.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €176.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a twelve month high of €245.45 ($263.92).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

