Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 205 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) has been given a SEK 205 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 225 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 220.29.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

