Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

VRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 33.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 29.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vroom stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 776,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,055,751. The company has a market cap of $228.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. Vroom has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.