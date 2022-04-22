Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $993,981.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.89 or 0.07439967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.95 or 1.00276867 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

