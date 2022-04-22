Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stake Cut by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,925 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 546,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 256,562 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.88 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

