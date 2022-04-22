Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.38.

WCN opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.70. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 538.4% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 164,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 138,596 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 329,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

