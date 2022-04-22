Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

