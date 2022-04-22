WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up about 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. 13,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,830. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $112.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.

