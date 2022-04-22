WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,714 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,285,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,513,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.