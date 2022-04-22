WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 217,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,998,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,449,484. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

