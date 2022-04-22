WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,669 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,256,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after purchasing an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,080,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 376,028.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 454,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,511,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,980,000 after acquiring an additional 395,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

