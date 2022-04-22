WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.2% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 227,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

