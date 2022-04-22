WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 413,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,118. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.