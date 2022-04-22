WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $476,000 in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:USO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,040. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.