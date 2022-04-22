WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF makes up about 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 11.13% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

