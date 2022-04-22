WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 826,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,894 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,706,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 397,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 1,696,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,230. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.