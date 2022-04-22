WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $987,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,615,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

