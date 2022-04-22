WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. The stock had a trading volume of 582,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,416. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.