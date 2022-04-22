WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 5,776,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.