WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,987 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 7,239,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

