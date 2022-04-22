WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.24. 3,653,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,965. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

