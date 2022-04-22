Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $164.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

MMC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $178.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

