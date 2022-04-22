Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

