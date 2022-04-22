Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.