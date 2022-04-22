Wells Fargo & Company Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $80.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of SO opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

