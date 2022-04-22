Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price to $78.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $70.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

