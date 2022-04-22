West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 476,255 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $910.50.

GSK stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

