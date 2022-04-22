Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna downgraded Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

