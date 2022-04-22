Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Westlake reported sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

WLK traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.18. 6,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.39. Westlake has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $135.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

