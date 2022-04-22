WeWork (NYSE:WE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of WE stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. WeWork has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29.
In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WeWork Company Profile (Get Rating)
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.