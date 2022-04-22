WeWork (NYSE:WE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WE stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. WeWork has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,270,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $25,403,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $21,500,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile (Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

