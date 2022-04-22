WFA of San Diego LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $267.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.65 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

