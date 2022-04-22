WFA of San Diego LLC Has $210,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

